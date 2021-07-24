OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported 170 newly confirmed infections and said three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 150 cases in the province are considered resolved.

Five new cases were reported around the region, with four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 765,350

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 624,143

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 69 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,237,860

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: Next update on Monday.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.