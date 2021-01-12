OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a single-day dip in new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The latest update from the province shows 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa after several days of triple-digit increases.

However, due to data extraction times, figures from the province frequently differ, sometimes significantly, from local totals provided by Ottawa Public Health. New info from OPH is released at around 12:30 p.m. daily.

Across the province, health officials reported 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 after eight straight days of case counts above 3,000 per day. Forty-one more Ontarians have died.

VACCINES

The Ontario government says 11,448 does of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday and the province has administered 133,553 doses to date. The province says 6,046 people have received both doses and completed their vaccination.

As of Jan. 7, Ontario had received 196,025 does of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Canada.

The Ottawa Hospital said 11,000 doses of COVID-19 had been administered in Ottawa as of Friday. The vaccination clinic at the Ottawa Hospital remains paused as of Tuesday due to a diminished supply of vaccine doses.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 44,802 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province and there are 43,154 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated local testing figures this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 cases removed

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.