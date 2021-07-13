OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting a single case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

This comes after zero new cases were reported on Monday for the first time since July 7, 2020.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 146 new cases and said six more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 201 cases province-wide are considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario is reporting a net zero day in eastern Ontario, with one case in Ottawa, and one case removed from the total in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. All other local public health regions posted zeroes on Tuesday.

