OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,791 new cases reported across Ontario. The province also reported 18 new deaths and 1,353 newly resolved cases on Sunday.

No new variants of concern were confirmed as either B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 in Ottawa, but 45 more suspected variant cases have been reported. To date, Ottawa has seen 15 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant and 281 suspected variant cases of undetermined lineage.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH frequently differ from those provided by the province due to different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 19:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 87,737 (up by 4,841 since Wednesday)

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

Ottawa Public Health received a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 15. A shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 49,233 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Saturday.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 2,265 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,224 tests. The average positivity rate for the week of March 12 to 18 was 2.9 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 31 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.