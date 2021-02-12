OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the 22nd straight day with fewer than 100 cases of novel coronavirus.

Across Ontario, there are 1,076 new cases of COVID-19. Health Minister Christine Elliott said as part of a new data system with Toronto Public Health, that health unit's case counts are under-reported again on Friday.

There are 361 new cases in Toronto, 210 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

The 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 26 new cases on Wednesday and 25 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases were announced.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,417 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 10.

A total 7,268 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.