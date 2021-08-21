OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the 12th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 689 new cases of COVID-19. It's the second straight day with more than 650 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and the highest one-day total since June 5.

Health officials reported 130 new cases in Toronto, 94 in Peel Region, 86 in York Region and 52 in Middlesex-London.

The 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows 26 new cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 689 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday, 552 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unvaccinated status.

A total of 137 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 130 people in ICUs across Ontario, 123 are not full vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,130 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 19.

A total of 2,061 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION