OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 10th straight day with double-digit case increases.

Across Ontario, there are 531 new cases of novel coronavirus. There are 116 new cases in Toronto, 63 in Peel Region and 62 in York Region.

The 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 19 new cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,329 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 17.

A total of 2,352 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION