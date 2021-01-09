OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 179 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Saturday's provincial report includes 3,443 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 40 new deaths.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. On Friday, OPH reported a record 210 new cases of COVID-19.

Case figures have differed between Ontario's report at 10:30 a.m. and Ottawa Public Health's report at 12:30 p.m. Ottawa Public Health says it uses a different database system than the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards, which pull data at different times of day about Ottawa residents testing positive for COVID-19.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 72,900 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Friday and 61,228 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends. On Friday, the taskforce said local labs performed 6,219 COVID-19 tests on Jan. 7 and 1,472 swabs were taken at local assessment centres.

Ottawa's positivity rate for the week of Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2021 was 4.7 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday, Jan. 11.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 42 cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.