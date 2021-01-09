Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; 179 in Ottawa
Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets for seven illegal gatherings during first weekend of 2021
Canadian Heritage cancels in-person Winterlude events due to COVID-19
Ottawa Hospital running out of COVID-19 vaccines, cancels pre-booked appointments for health-care workers
Ontarians must respect curfew while visiting Gatineau and the rest of Quebec, MNA says
'We've let kids down': CHEO President says extended school closure will have big impact
Ottawa businesses want parking rules loosened to support curbside pickup during COVID lockdown
25-person limit, no hockey allowed on Ottawa's outdoor rinks
'It can happen to anyone': Life in the ICU for an Ottawa COVID-19 patient
Former Ottawa woman, now Alberta doctor, shares feelings of guilt after contracting COVID-19