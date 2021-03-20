OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,829 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. The province also reported 11 new deaths 1,261 newly resolved cases provincewide.

One new case of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the UK, was confirmed in Ottawa. To date, Ottawa has seen 15 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 and two confirmed cases of B.1.351, the variant first detected in South Africa. The province says 33 more cases have screened positive for a mutation of undetermined lineage (i.e., not B.1.1.7, B.1.351, or P.1). Provincial data show 236 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa have tested positive for a mutation.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 19:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 87,737 (up by 4,841 since Wednesday)

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

Ottawa Public Health received a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 15. A shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 52,038 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Friday.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 2,265 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,224 tests. The average positivity rate for the week of March 12 to 18 was 2.9 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 32 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 48 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.