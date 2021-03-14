OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The 83 new cases follows 94 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday, pushing Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate into the "red" zone threshold. On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health reported Ottawa's COVID-19 rate was 40.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Ontario, there are 1,747 new cases of COVID-19. Officials caution the case count is higher than expected "due to a data catch-up process" with Ontario's reporting system.

Public Health Ontario reported 545 new cases in Toronto, 352 in Peel Region and 163 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 CASE DISCREPANCY

On Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while Ottawa Public Health reported 94 new cases.

Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario are currently reporting different COVID-19 case totals for Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health has previously said the discrepancy is based on when the case data is collected from the system.

On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health had reported 15,494 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa, while Public Health Ontario reported 15,458 cases.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION