OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,571 newly reported cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. The province also reported 10 new deaths and 1,531 newly resolved cases.

No new cases of the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variants were confirmed on Wednesday, but the province reported nine new cases with mutations detected. To date, Ottawa has seen 21 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, two cases of the B.1.351 variant, and 343 cases with a mutation detected.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 22:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 92,293 (up by 4,556 since Friday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 51,962 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated local testing numbers this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 20 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 20 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.