OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,508 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday. The province also reported 14 new deaths and 1,488 newly resolved cases.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Wednesday, but eight more cases have tested positive for mutations. To date, Ottawa has seen 14 confirmed cases of the B.1.17 variant, two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant and 188 cases that have screened positive for a mutation whose lineage has not been confirmed.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 15:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 77,423 (up by 4,414 since Friday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 86,640

OPH says a shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 28,526 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Monday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update later today.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 8 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 25 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 22 new cases

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.