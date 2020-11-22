OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the second straight day with cases in the 30s.

The 32 new cases comes after 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Public Health Ontario reported 490 new cases in Peel Region, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region.

It's the second straight day with more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. A record 1,588 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are seven new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reports two new cases.

Two new cases were reported in Renfrew County.

There are no new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit