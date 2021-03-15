OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure is among 1,286 new cases reported across the province. Ontario also reported nine new deaths provincewide and 1,114 newly resolved cases.

No new cases of any variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa. To date, Ottawa has seen 14 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

