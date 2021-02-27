OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The figure is among 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the province. Ontario also reported 16 new deaths and 984 newly resolved cases on Saturday.

The province confirmed no new cases of any variants of concern (VOCs) in Ottawa on Saturday. To date, there have been eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant in the city.

A full local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 26

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 49,125*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

A new shipment of 4,000 Moderna doses arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 25.

A new shipment of 9,360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 59,416 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Friday and there are 27,989 tests still under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-18 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update Friday afternoon, the taskforce said 1,742 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday and labs performed 6,789 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 33 hours.

The next local testing update will be released on Monday, March 1.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.