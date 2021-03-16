OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,074 newly reported cases of COVID-19 across the province. The province also reported 11 new deaths and 1,085 newly resolved cases across Ontario.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Tuesday. To date, the province says Ottawa has seen 14 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant. Twenty-one new cases are suspected variant cases. There have been 180 cases in Ottawa suspected of being a variant of concern.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later this afternoon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 15:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 77,423 (up by 4,414 since Friday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 86,640

OPH says a shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

The head of Ottawa's vaccine rollout task force, Anthony Di Monte told CTV News at Six that more than 4,000 people booked appointments for vaccines through the province's online portal on Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 28,526 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Monday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide a local update on testing figures this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 7 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 23 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 23 new cases