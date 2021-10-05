OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 429 new cases of COVID-19, and three more deaths due to the disease.

That's the lowest provincewide number since Aug. 17, when officials logged 348 new infections.

The 47 new cases in Ottawa follow 31 on Monday and 64 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa around 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 429 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Monday, 301 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Another 128 are in fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 277 people in hospital with COVID-19, 236 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,526 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 2,278 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 25 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION