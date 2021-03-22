OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Monday. The province also reported three new deaths and 1,175 newly resolved cases.

Four more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. have been confirmed in Ottawa. To date, Ottawa has seen 19 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant. The province also reported 52 additional cases of COVID-19 suspected of being a variant of undetermined lineage. There have been 333 suspected variant cases to date.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 19:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 87,737 (up by 4,841 since Wednesday)

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

Ottawa Public Health received a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 15. A shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 31,089 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Sunday.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 2,265 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,224 tests. The average positivity rate for the week of March 12 to 18 was 2.9 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 39 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 13 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.