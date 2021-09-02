OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting the highest COVID-19 case count in Ontario in nearly three months.

There are 865 new cases of novel coronavirus across the province on Thursday, including 39 in Ottawa. It's the highest one-day case count in Ontario since June 4, when 914 new cases were reported.

Health officials reported 175 new cases in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region and 91 in York Region.

The 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 20 new cases on Wednesday and 14 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 865 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 692 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 173 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Of the 162 people in Ontario's ICUs with COVID-19, 148 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,241 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 31.

There were 2,107 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION