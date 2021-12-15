Ontario health officials are reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province reports its highest single-day total in months.

The 1,808 infections provincewide is the most since May 21, when 1,890 new cases were recorded.

Ottawa’s 117 new cases follows 124 on Tuesday and 129 on Monday, which was a seven-month high. However, hospitalizations in the city remain low. As of Tuesday, there were six COVID-19 patients in hospital and zero in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 357 people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19, 273 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 154 people in ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 124 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Thirty are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,140 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 2,519 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION