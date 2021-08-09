OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

It's a drop from the double-digit case counts reported over the weekend.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths were reported anywhere in Ontario. Another 192 cases across the province are considered resolved.

Ten more cases were reported around the region on Monday, including three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, three in Hastings Prince Edward, and four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.