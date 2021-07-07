OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, public health officials are marking zero new deaths for the first time since Oct. 14, 2020.

There were 194 newly reported cases province-wide on Wednesday and 236 newly resolved cases.

Across the region, provincial officials reported one new case in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one new case in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Region and six new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 5:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 737,853

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 382,903

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 80 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 41 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.