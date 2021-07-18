OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, officials reported another 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and said six more Ontarians have died due to the virus. The number of resolved cases was lower than the number of new cases, with 166 newly resolved infections, meaning the active case count in the province went up slightly.

Around eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario confirmed four new cases, one in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region and three in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's region. All other eastern Ontario public health units reported zero cases.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 755,814

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 553,045

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 62 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not report testing figures on Sundays but said in its most recent report that 839 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 15. A total of 1,979 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

The next update from the testing taskforce is due on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Threenew cases

Outaouais: New cases in the Outaouais will be reported on Monday.

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.