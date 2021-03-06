OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The new figure is among 990 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. The province also reported six new deaths and 1,152 newly resolved cases on Saturday.

No new cases of any variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Saturday. To date, the city has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant.

A local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH differ from those from the province because the data for the daily reports are pulled at different times of the day.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 5:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 56,670*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 71,180

The city received a shipment of 9,360 Pfizer doses on Wednesday.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ontario government says 57,829 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Friday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not offer local testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update on Friday, it said 2,131 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 4 and 5,826 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa testing site to the result is 29 hours.

The next local testing update will be released Monday, March 8.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 19 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 20 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.