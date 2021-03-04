OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 42nd straight day with fewer than 100 cases in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, there are 994 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials reported 298 cases in Toronto, 171 in Peel Region and 64 in York Region.

The 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday and 54 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 was Jan. 21, when 180 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,741 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 2.

A total of 4,698 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site in Ottawa to the result is 25 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION