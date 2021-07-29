OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH and Public Health Ontario often differ because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Three more Ontarians have died and 169 more cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, three new cases were reported. Public Health Ontario added one new cases to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's total and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's total.

No new cases were reported in Hastings Prince Edward or in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,980

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 647,933

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 70 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,240,190

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.