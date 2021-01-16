OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The figure is among 3,056 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario. The province also reported another 51 deaths from COVID-19.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from OPH and from the province often differ due to data reporting times, OPH has said.

VACCINES

Across Ontario, 14,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered on Friday. The provincial government says 189,090 doses in total have been administered across Ontario as of 8 p.m. Friday and 19,333 people have received both doses and completed their vaccinations.

Ontario has so far received 277,050 total doses of vaccine, 224,250 from Pfizer-BioNTech and 52,800 from Moderna.

Ottawa Public Health said Friday that that 18,560 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered locally as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa has received 22,245 doses to date.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 73,875 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Friday and 50,387 remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing updates on weekends. In its most recent report on Friday, the taskforce said 1,491 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 14 and 7,262 tests were performed.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Jan. 18.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 59 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 1 case removed

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 6 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.