OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking another day of triple-digit case counts in the city.

Provincial health officials reported 3,128 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 51 additional deaths linked to the disease on Tuesday.

As of Monday, both Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health had listed the same total number of cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic at 10,472. Figures between local and provincial authorities have differed recently. Ottawa Public Health says the discrepancies are related to different databases and different data collection times.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 35,152 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday and 39,805 tests remain under investigation.

Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 45 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases.

