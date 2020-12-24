OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, another jump compared to previous days.

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 16 on Tuesday.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. however the dashboard update appears to be delayed.

The dashboard will also not be updating on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

The new cases in Ottawa are among a record 2,447 new infections across Ontario. Forty-nine new deaths were also reported provincewide.

There are 646 new cases in Toronto, 502 in Peel, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County, some of the province's lockdown zones.

A provincewide shutdown will move Ottawa to lockdown status at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26.

TESTING

Ontario health officials said 64,592 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Wednesday and 75,250 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,925 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Wednesday and local labs performed 5,919 tests.

There are 3,475 tests still in progress as of Dec. 24. The positivity rate for Ottawa during the week of Dec. 14 to 20 was 1.2 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 40 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following in health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 30 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case

The Quebec government reported nine new cases in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.