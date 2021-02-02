OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the lowest figure so far this year.

Figures are frequently lower on Tuesdays due to lower testing data over the weekends, but local figures have been trending lower overall in the past week compared to early January.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 46 new cases on Sunday.

An update from Ottawa Public Health on the local picture is due at around 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, public health officials reported 745 new cases provincewide, but warned that the data is skewed by a data migration at Toronto Public Health.

"On February 1, Toronto Public Health (TPH) migrated all COVID-19 data to CCM from their local CORES system. This migration had an impact on today’s data. Most notably, TPH’s case count is negative following the identification of duplicate cases and there were data corrections for some fields (e.g., longterm care home residents and health care workers)," the explanation from the province says. "As well, case counts for other PHUs may have been affected by system outages related to the migration. Additional data fluctuations may occur over the next few days."

VACCINES

As of Feb. 1

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 26,337*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 25,350

OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 28,552 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday and 32,348 tests remain under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce with local testing data is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais Region: 19 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.