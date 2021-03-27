OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the third straight day of triple digit case counts.

The figure is among 2,453 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the province on Saturday. Sixteen more people in the province have died and 1,481 more cases are now considered resolved.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH sometimes differ from those of the province due to different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 67 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Saturday.

There are 447 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 22 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and five cases of the B.1.351 variant.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 26:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 110,116

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,520 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 25.

A total of 5,270 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time to swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 30 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

Across Ontario, 61,005 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 17 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Eight cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.