OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa after several days of triple-digit case counts.

The update comes as the province reports 3,266 new cases across Ontario and 37 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

Figures between local and provincial authorities have differed recently. Ottawa Public Health says the discrepancies are related to different databases and different data collection times.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Ontario health officials reported that 51,045 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Jan. 5 and 55,484 tests remain under investigation.

Updated local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 47 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases.

The Quebec government reported 45 new cases in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.