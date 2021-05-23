OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across the province, officials added 1,691 new infections and 2,458 newly resolved cases. Fifteen more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, the province opened up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and older through the provincial booking system and at select pharmacies. This comes the same day that Ontario surpassed 8 million total doses administered in the province, with 531,000 people considered fully vaccinated with two. 140,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered across Ontario on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 466,929

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 36,474

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190

As of Friday, 55 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 869 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 20 and 1,959 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

The next update from the COVID-19 testing task force is due Monday.

31,227 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 5 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 7 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due at 11 a.m.

