Public Health Ontario is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because of data lag and differences in the time of day that the health units' respective daily snapshot reports are compiled. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario's total for the city was 42 cases behind OPH's total.

Across the province, officials confirmed another 1,009 new cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,192 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,007, up from 821 at this point last week.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 1,009 newly reported infections reported in Ontario on Tuesday, 421 were in people who are not vaccinated, for a rate of 13.53 cases per 100,000 population and 502 were in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 4.47 cases per 100,000 population. Twenty-two cases were in people who are only partially vaccinated (5.72 per 100,000 population) and the vaccination status of the remaining 64 people with new cases is unknown.

More than 11.3 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

There are at least 333 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those, 196 people were reported to have been admitted in the last 24 hours — 99 of which were unvaccinated, 22 were partially vaccinated and 75 were fully vaccinated.

The province says 155 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19, with 108 were admitted in the past 24 hours – 69 of whom are unvaccinated, while 24 are fully vaccinated. The remaining 15 patients’ vaccination status is unknown.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 815,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 6.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 1,220 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,249 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

Ottawa's test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 inclusive is 2.5 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 27 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 69 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.