OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials added 2,170 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,953 newly resolved cases. The province also said four more Ontarians have died of COVID-19.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because each health unit pulls data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and other city officials announced Sunday morning that Ottawa had administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 50 per cent of all adults 18 and older. Ottawa Public Health provided a figure of 431,676 residents with at least one dose in an email to CTV News Ottawa on Sunday.

Below are figures from the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which were last updated on Friday. An update on local vaccination totals will be released this afternoon.

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 415,758

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,795

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730

As of Friday, 49 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated local testing figures this afternoon.

24,498 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 10 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): 19 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.