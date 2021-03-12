OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the highest one-day increase in new cases of coronavirus in the capital this month.

Across Ontario, there are 1,371 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 371 new cases in Toronto, 225 in Peel Region, 111 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton.

The 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the highest one-day spike in new cases since Jan. 23, when 92 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Public Health Ontario reported four new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom in Ottawa on Friday.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom in Ottawa.

There are two cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

Public health says there are 121 variants of concern under investigation in Ottawa.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,999 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 10.

A total of 6,183 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION