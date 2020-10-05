OTTAWA -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, and may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health that will be released later in the day.

Ontario is reporting 615 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 38,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa. 58% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 541 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 5, 2020

The new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are among 615 new cases reported across Ontario. There were 289 new cases reported in Toronto and 88 new cases reported in Peel region, the other hot spots in the province.

38,196 COVID-19 tests were completed in Ontario in the last 24 hours. The testing backlog has fallen to 68,006, from 78,953 on Sunday.

Ontario has discontinued walk-in testing and is moving the entire province to an appointment-based system at its 153 COVID-19 assessment centres. Premier Doug Ford called the change in strategy "absolutely necessary" following weeks of long lines and a growing testing backlog.

On Saturday, more than 91,000 tests were still under investigation according to the province's figures.

