OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, breaking an eight-day streak of daily double-digit increases in the case count.

The figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from local figures reported by Ottawa Public Health at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 112 new cases reported across the province on Tuesday.

Around the region, one case was removed from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total case count. No other health unit in eastern Ontario has reported new COVID-19 cases.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.