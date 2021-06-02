OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the fifth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 733 new cases of COVID-19.

The 41 new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday follows 39 new cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,263 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 31.

A total of 2,489 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION