OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 857 cases. Eight more Ontarians have died because of COVID-19, but seven of those deaths happened more than a month ago and were added Saturday in a data cleanup. Another 756 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added 23 new cases, including: three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; eight in Hastings Prince Edward; seven in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and five in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 857 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 646 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 211 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 363 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, of whom 42 are fully vaccinated. Of the 180 people in ICUs in Ontario with COVID-19, 15 are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.