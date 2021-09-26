OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 653 new cases of COVID-19. Another six Ontarians have died due to the virus—three in the last month and another three over a month ago---and 639 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Another 49 new infections were confirmed around the region, including 33 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, five in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and three in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 653 new cases reported across Ontario on Sunday, 499 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 154 are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Data from hospitals across Ontario is unavailable on Sundays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 812,726

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 760,018

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 33 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes availalble.