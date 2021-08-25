OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the 17th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 660 new cases of COVID-19. Ontario reports 151 new cases in Toronto, 93 in York Region, 86 in Hamilton, 52 in Peel Region and 51 in Windsor-Essex.

The 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 16 new cases on Tuesday and 22 cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 660 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Wednesday, 525 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 135 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

One-hundred and 54 of the 161 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,459 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 23.

A total of 1,775 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION