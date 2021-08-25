Advertisement
Ontario reports 660 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 29 in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the 17th straight day with double-digit case numbers.
Across Ontario, there are 660 new cases of COVID-19. Ontario reports 151 new cases in Toronto, 93 in York Region, 86 in Hamilton, 52 in Peel Region and 51 in Windsor-Essex.
The 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 16 new cases on Tuesday and 22 cases on Monday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Of the 660 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Wednesday, 525 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
There are 135 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.
One-hundred and 54 of the 161 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,459 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 23.
A total of 1,775 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases