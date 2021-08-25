OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the 17th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

No new details were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 28,175 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 19 new cases on Wednesday follows 16 cases on Tuesday and 22 cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 660 new cases of COVID-19. Ontario reports 151 new cases in Toronto, 93 in York Region, 86 in Hamilton, 52 in Peel Region and 51 in Windsor-Essex.

Public Health Ontario reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported by Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected from the system.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 660 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Wednesday, 525 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 135 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

One-hundred and 54 of the 161 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 17 to Aug. 23): 13.2 (down from 13.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 18 to Aug. 24): 1.6 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.04

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 785,065 (+1,926)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 721,204 (3,386)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 78 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 156 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 152 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,426.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, down from four on Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,346 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,639 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Nine new cases (6,355 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,306 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,711 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed from the total (3,361 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,974 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 514

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 254

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,349

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,459 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 23.

A total of 1,775 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

The active community outbreaks are: