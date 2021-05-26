OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials added 1,095 newly confirmed infections and 2,371 newly resolved cases on Wednesday. Another 23 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective reports at different times of day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 24:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 495,141

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 39,554

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 527,650

As of Monday, 58 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 554 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday and labs performed 1,642 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

Public Health Ontario says 24,008 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due at 11 a.m.

