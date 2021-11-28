OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday, on a day when the province-wide figure is the highest it's been in months.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 964 new infections, the most since May 30, when more than 1,000 cases were reported.

One more Ontarian has died due to COVID-19 and 558 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The seven-day average of new cases in Ontario is 11.70 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents compared to 2.79 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians—more than 76 per cent of the province's population—are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 964 new cases reported in Ontario on Sunday, 498 were in unvaccinated individuals, 21 were in partially vaccinated people and 396 were in people who were fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 49 cases is unknown.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 246.5 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 67.6 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.

More than 812,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 26.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 839,875

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 812,414

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.