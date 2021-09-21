OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 574 new cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 764 more existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario added 20 new cases: 16 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; one in Hastings Prince Edward; one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 574 cases reported on Tuesday, 140 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 443 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario. 303 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated. Of the 179 people in ICU due to COVID-19, 170 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and nine are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 809,616 (+2,183)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 754,476 (+3,710)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

