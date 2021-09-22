OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19. Another seven Ontarians have died because of the virus and 783 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario reported 30 additional cases of COVID-19 around eastern Ontario, including 13 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, three in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and two in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Wednesday, 131 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 332 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 299 people hospitalized across Ontario with COVID-19, Elliott say 28 are fully vaccinated. Nine of the 187 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

OPH data suggests unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.