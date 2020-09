OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health, due at 12:30 p.m.

Ontario is reporting 251 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 28,000 tests were processed. Locally, 24 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 14 reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 73 new cases, with 51 in Ottawa and 42 in Peel. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 15, 2020

Provincewide, 251 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with large increases in Toronto and Peel.

