OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,067 newly resolved cases. Another 18 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 28:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 520,734

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 46,089

Total doses received in Ottawa: 541,850

As of Friday, 60 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 836 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 27.

A total of 2,631 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due Monday.

Public Health Ontario says 26,565 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Saturday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 1 case removed from total count

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due at 11 a.m.

