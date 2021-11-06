OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 508 new infections. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 370 existing cases are now considered resolved.

The provincial government says the vaccination status of the 508 new cases is unavailable due to a technical error. Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 130 people in ICUs in Ontario with COVID-19, 15 are fully vaccinated. More than 11 million Ontarians are now considered fully vaccinated and another 458,000 have at least one dose.

Twenty-five cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, including 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, two in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and four in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 834,179 (+664)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 801,749 (+1,444)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,091 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

There were 2,793 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.